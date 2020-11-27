Man gets life sentence for murdering son

Tirunelveli

27 November 2020 21:30 IST

A court here sentenced an old man to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering his son following a property dispute.

According to prosecution, Gurunathan, 70, of JJ Nagar under Munneerpallam police station limits had a property dispute with his son Karthikeyan alias Karthik, 55. As the enmity worsened, the old man murdered his son in 2014 and the Munneerpallam police registered case against Gurunathan, his wife and mother of the deceased Pitchammal and his younger brother Kannan and arrested the trio.

Advertising

Advertising

Even as the trial was going on, Pitchammal and Kannan died.

District Third Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Shankar awarded life imprisonment to Gurunathan and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Friday.