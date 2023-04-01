Man ends life along with son

April 01, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A construction worker jumped in front of a moving train along with his son near Palayamkottai on Friday night.

Sources in the Government Railway Police said the unidentified man apparently jumped in front of a moving train near Munneerpallam along with his five-year-old son around 9.30 p.m. and both were killed on the spot. During investigation, police found that the man was a construction worker, Siva, 32, of Munneerpallam and his son. Further investigations are on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

