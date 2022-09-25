Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings more relevant today, says former Prime Minister of Bhutan

Former Prime Minister of Bhutan Jigmi Thinly addressing the media at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Sunday. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar is also seen. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the need to follow Gandhian principles, former Prime Minister of Bhutan Jigmi. Y. Thinley said that there is a great prospect for India to lead the world as there were all kinds of calamities and crises that were destroying the planet.

Speaking at the Ahimsa Santhai at Gandhi Memorial Museum, he said that Mahatma Gandhi was a visionary and his teachings were more relevant now. It was important for the world to implement Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas.

He said people had become too materialistic and voracious consumers of goods. Mahatma Gandhi saw this coming and stayed away from the monstrous economic model. Mr. Thinley said India, particularly rural India, had kept alive the concept of living in harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT

In rural India, people were living for each other, producing goods for each other and spreading happiness. There was enough for everybody. Development should not take place at the cost of the environment, he said.

When asked about how Bhutan had managed to remain as one of the happiest countries in the world, he said Bhutan was inspired by the Gandhian values and many values and ideas were shared between India and Bhutan.

Appreciating the youth, he said that they were voicing their concern whenever required and were urging the elders to act wisely and responsibly. The future belongs to them, he said.

He said that he was happy to visit the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai. It was a sacred place that stored memories and sentiments of a man who lived for his people, Mr. Thinley said.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said that there was hatred everywhere. Gandhian principles which emphasise on service should be followed, he said. Gandhi Memorial Museum Secretary K.R. Nanda Rao, Treasurer M. Senthil Kumar and Gandhian Jill Carr Harris were present.

Earlier, Mr. Thinley visited Gandhi Pottal located on Kamaraj Salai. He garlanded the Gandhi statue. Then he visited Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Building/Khadi Kraft centre on West Masi Street where Mahatma Gandhi had decided to wear the iconic loincloth. Later, he took a tour of the Gandhi Memorial Museum and garlanded the statue at the premises.