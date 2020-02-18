Maharashtra tourist killed in accident; 29 hurt

18 February 2020 21:45 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

A 60-year-old woman died in a road accident near Sayalkudi here in the district and 29 others, including 14 women, all from Maharashtra, suffered multiple injuries late on Tuesday night.

Police said that the tourist van, which was carrying 30 passengers, had been to Kanniyakumari on Monday. After going around places, they left by Tuesday noon to Rameswaram.

As the vehicle was approaching Kadugusandai Chatram near Sayalkudi, a goods vehicle (auto), suspected to have come on the wrong side, collided with the tourist van, in which the vehicle toppled along the East Coast Road.

In the melee, the 60-year-old woman identified as Saradabai died on the spot. The driver identified as Rajyut and five others suffered fracture. Many others suffered multiple injuries and were taken to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.

The body of the deceased was sent to Kadalai Government Hospital for post mortem and sent to Pune.

According to police, the auto driver was absconding and it was identified that he belonged to the local village Kadugusandai Chatram. Sayalkudi police have registered a case.