HC dismisses HM’s anticipatory bail plea

April 05, 2022 21:31 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by a government aided school headmaster G. Joseph Jeyaseelan. The police have registered an FIR against him following complaints of sexual harassment.

Justice K. Murali Shankar dismissed the petition filed by Joseph Jeyaseelan of Madurai. In his anticipatory bail petition, he denied the allegations levelled against him. He was booked following complaints lodged by two women teachers.

Earlier, the High Court took a serious note of the fact that two women teachers complained against the petitioner. The teachers wrote letters to the Education Department authorities complaining that they were facing difficulties in the government aided school.

The Education Department authorities took note of their letters and cancelled their deputation to the school. The court directed Madurai All Women Police to register the letters sent by the teachers to the authorities as complaints.

The court directed the District Educational Officer to constitute an internal complaints committee to conduct a parallel inquiry in respect of the alleged sexual harassment at the workplace.