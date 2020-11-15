Madurai records 35 new positive cases

15 November 2020 20:17 IST

Madurai

recorded 35 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 19,318. A total of 49 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 362. The district recorded one death, taking Madurai's death toll to 429.

Virudhunagar district reported 13 new cases that took the total number of positive cases to 15,682.

Meanwhile, with the discharge of nine more patients, the total number of patients who have been discharged till date has increased to 15,363. The death toll in the district remained at 225 with 94 active cases.

Thoothukudi had 33 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 15,467. There were 56 discharges, 274 active cases and 135 persons have succumbed to the virus till date.

Tirunelveli accounted for 44 new cases and the total number of cases moved to 14,603. The district discharged 38 patients from hospitals after treatment, 273 active cases remained and 209 have died, according to the medical bulletin.

Kanniyakumari saw 46 new cases and the tally moved to 15,412. The hospitals discharged 83 patients, there were 209 active cases and 249 people have died due to the virus.

Tenkasi recorded 11 fresh cases taking the tally to 7,937. The hospitals discharged 18 people, 65 active cases were undergoing treatment and 155 have died.

Theni saw 20 new cases and the tally moved to 16,439.There were 24 discharges from hospitals, 65 active cases and 193 have succumbed to the virus.

Dindigul recorded 38 new cases and the tally stood at 10,055. The hospitals have discharged 44 people, 144 active cases were undergoing treatment and so far 189 patients have died.

Sivaganga saw 22 new cases taking the tally to 6,149. There were 31 discharges from the hospitals, 143 active cases and 126 people had died.

Ramanathapuram saw 11 new cases after which the tally moved to 6,124. The hospitals have discharged 12 patients. Till date, there were 61 active cases and 130 people had died due to the virus in the district.