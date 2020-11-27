Madurai records 20 new COVID-19 cases

Madurai

27 November 2020 20:29 IST

Kanniyakumari’s overall tally touches 15,646, the highest among the four southern districts

Madurai district recorded 20 new cases on Friday increasing the district’s case tally to 19,637. A total of 18 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 224. No death was recorded.

Virudhunagar district on Friday registered 15 new positive cases and saw the discharge of two patients. This is taken the total number of positive cases to 15,856 and the number of discharged patients to 15,551. The number of active cases is 79 and the death toll remained at 226.

Advertising

Advertising

Theni district saw nine cases taking the tally to 16,566. There were 14 discharges from hospitals.

Dindigul district had 28 fresh cases after which the tally stood at 10,229. Hospitals discharged 17 patients after treatment. A 85-year-old patient, who was admitted in GRH Madurai, died and the death toll rose up to 194.

Sivaganga district had 12 new cases with which the tally stood at 6,280. Hospitals discharged eight people.

Ramanathapuram district had nine new cases and the tally stood at 6,197. There were eight discharges from hospitals.

Southern districts

Adding 31 new positive cases on Friday, Kanniyakumari’s overall infection tally touched 15,646, the highest among the four southern districts.

After 13 cases were discharged from hospitals, 134 active cases are undergoing treatment in Kanniyakumari now even as the district’s fatality stood at 251.

Tirunelveli recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday that moved up the infection tally to 14,797. As 18 cases were discharged from hospitals, the district had 140 active cases. After losing one more patient to the viral infection, the district’s fatality rose to 210.

Thoothukudi’s infection tally stood at 15,633, the second among the southern districts, after the district reported 12 new cases on Friday. While 122 patients are undergoing treatment, seven patients were discharged on Friday.

Tenkasi saw 11 new cases and there were 87 active patients even as six persons were discharged from hospitals. The district’s overall infection tally is now at 8,044.