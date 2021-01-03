Madurai needs metro rail services, says trade body

Madurai

‘Two corridors can be planned to cover the city and suburbs’

The State government must urge the Centre to introduce metro rail services in Madurai, said Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a press release, the trade body said the Prime Minister had announced that metro rail services would be extended to 25 more cities in the country by 2025. “Madurai, with a population of more than 25 lakh, is the second most populous city in the State. Traffic congestion is one of the major problems of the city. None of the steps taken have been effective to address the issue of traffic congestion. While vehicular movement is increasing, the city lacks wide roads and flyovers to handle the huge traffic flow.

The introduction of metro rail services would help address the issue. While the government has planned metro rail services for Coimbatore, leaving out Madurai had disappointed the people of southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

The parliament had approved an amendment that metro rail services would be introduced if the State governments shared 50% of the total cost and recommended the project for any city with a population of more than 10 lakh.

Introduction of metro rail services on two corridors - north-south and east-west - should be considered for covering the length and breadth of the city and suburbs. The first line should be laid from Melur to Tirumanagalam via Agricultural college, Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Velammal Hospital, Madurai airport, and the proposed AIIMS at Thoppur.

The second line should be laid from Tiruppuvanam to Chekkanoorani via Silaiman, Pandikoil intersection, Velammal Hospital, Madurai airport, proposed AIIMS at Thoppur, proposed new bus port at Karadikkal, Madurai Kamaraj University and TIDEL Park.

The State government must take steps to introduce metro rail services in Madurai, the release added.