Madurai hospital comes up with an angioplasty solution

26 July 2021 21:51 IST

Doctors of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, Madurai, has recently treated a 50-year-old man using a 45 Mhz ultrasound catheter for producing high-definition images of plaques blocking blood flow in arteries to ensure better outcome of an angioplasty.

A press release from the hospital said that the procedure was done using High-Definition Intravascular Ultrasound Catheter and Instant Flow Reserve to assess the abnormal narrowing of the blood vessel, and its effect on limiting the blood supply. The patient had undergone an angioplasty a month back. But it was found that his left anterior descending artery had two blocks. He needed another angioplasty to restore blood flow to his heart. However, the ability of his heart to withstand even this minimally invasive procedure was uncertain.

In this circumstance, the medical team headed by R. Sivakumar, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, used both IVCS and iFR to more accurately analyse the form of plaques, the quantum of the plaque burden, and to map the exact area (minimal luminal area) in the artery that required stent support. Based on this, the team designed a highly optimal angioplasty solution, eliminating all unnecessary stress to the heart.

Dr. Sivakumar said that IVUC and iFR helped them understand the significance of the lesion as well as the mapping of coronary physiology prior to deciding on the plan of the surgical intervention. “For the angioplasty, we took not only the cosmetic aspects but also the hemodynamics factors into account, and thus increased the effectiveness of the intervention,” he said.

The treatment helped the patient to recover completely, he added.