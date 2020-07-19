Coronavirus | Madurai district sees a dip in number of positive cases

Madurai

19 July 2020 03:37 IST

The district slipped to third position among all districts in Tamil Nadu in terms of active cases as Tiruvallur district overtook Madurai by 127 cases.

Madurai district saw a dip in the number of cases as 185 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. This comes after eight days of recording more than 200 cases since July 10. The tally of cases reached 8,044.

A total of 81 people were discharged taking the total number of discharged persons to 4,758. There are 3,139 active cases as on date. The district slipped to third position among all districts in Tamil Nadu in terms of active cases as Tiruvallur district overtook Madurai by 127 cases. There were nine deaths reported. Apart from those who succumbed to COVID-19 in Madurai, deaths from patients belonging to Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts were also recorded here.

Theni

A total of 144 fresh cases were reported in the district, taking the tally to 2,374.

There were 80 men, 55 women and nine children from Andipatti (4), Bodinayakkanur (12), Cumbum (27), Periakulam (45), Theni Town (24), Uthamapalayam (22) and among others. There were 110 people discharged from the hospital. A total of 690 samples were taken today.

Health officials said that there were four deaths reported from PC Patti, Aranmanaipudur, Theni and Periakulam respectively.

Dindigul

The district recorded 107 cases taking the total positive cases to 1,463. The State medical bulletin showed that there were 27 discharges and 690 active cases in the hospital.

There were 19 deaths in the district. Natham continued to contribute more positive patients followed by Dindigul Corporation limits and Batlagundu Town.

Ramanathapuram

The district had 67 cases taking the total active cases to 2,316. There were 14 discharges from the hospital. As the officials claimed that intensified testing had resulted in a rise in the number of patients, the number of deaths in the district stood at 47 so far. There were 871 active cases, the State medical bulletin said.

Sivaganga

On a single day, 178 new cases were reported in the district which took the total positive cases to 1,438 from 1,260. The State medical bulletin said that there were 17 discharges from the hospital. The district had 24 deaths and active cases stood at 768. The officials said that Manamadurai, Sivaganga Town, Karaikudi Town and Singampunari had steady patients coming in.

Virudhunagar

With two more deaths reported on Saturday, Virudhunagar district has so far recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths. A 53-year-old man and a 70-year-old man with diabetes mellitus and other comorbidities died at different hospitals on Friday, according to the State media bulletin.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the district also increased by 179, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,127.

With 154 patients getting discharged on Saturday (total number of discharge till date 1,219), the number of active cases stood at 1, 882.

Tirunelveli

As many as 560 fresh cases were recorded from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Saturday.

Of this, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts recorded 161 infections each and almost all of them were indigenous cases. While Thoothukudi district has 1,886 active cases against the tally of 3,290 COVID-19 positive cases, Tirunelveli has 1,345 active cases and 2,504 total infections. Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts have witnessed 23 and 11 COVID-19-related deaths respectively.

In Kanniyakumari district, 146 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday which took the tally to 2,187 and the active cases to 1,465. The district also witnessed the death of a COVID-19 patient on Saturday.

Tenkasi, after a lull, had 91 new cases on Saturday to jack up the tally to 1,019 and the active cases to 680.

While Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts have crossed the 2,000 mark already, Thoothukudi surpassed the 3,000 mark even as fresh cases were being reported in the coastal district.