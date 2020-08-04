Madurai city police raise ₹2.25 lakh for SSI’s medical treatment

Madurai

04 August 2020 19:40 IST

Madurai City Police have raised ₹2.25 lakh towards the medical treatment of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police.

N. Nagendran, an SSI attached to Tirunagar police station, had been under medical leave for 11 months after he suffered paralytic attack. He also underwent heart surgery.

He rejoined duty and worked for two months, when he fell sick again. He was diagonised with a clot in the brain. His family members faced severe fund crunch for his treatment as the insurance scheme did not cover the entire expenditure.

When news of the family’s critical situation spread, the city police came forward to mobilise funds among themselves.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha on Tuesday handed over the amount to the SSI’s wife, N. Gomathi.