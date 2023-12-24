Woman activist honoured

December 24, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MADURAI

Veronica Mary, a Madurai-based social activist, was presented with an award by ActionAid Association, New Delhi, recently. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the award appreciated Ms. Mary for the active role she played in protecting and promoting the rights of vulnerable communities.

Ms. Mary has taken up several issues with authorities and got relief for the vulnerable communities. Recently, she took serious efforts to get a sanitary complex built for women in Parapathi village. The complex benefits over 250 women.

Ms. Mary has so far filed around 25 public interest litigation petitions in the High Court Bench in Madurai seeking direction to the government for improving infrastructure facilities at government hospitals and primary health centres. Speaking to The Hindu, she said the recognition was a very big motivation for her and expressed hope that it would encourage others to do their mite for society.

