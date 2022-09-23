Madras High Court seeks status report in passport scam case

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 23, 2022 21:51 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State to submit a status report in the passport scam case pertaining to alleged issuance of Indian passports to Sri Lankan nationals on submission of fake documents as address and identity proof.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought the report while hearing the contempt petition filed by S. Murugaganesan of Madurai who said in 2021 the court had disposed of his public interest litigation petition seeking a CBI probe into the scam. The court directed Q Branch officials to complete the investigation within a time frame. The petitioner said the investigation was not completed within the time frame as ordered by the court.

The State submitted that a preliminary charge sheet had been filed and it was taken on file by the Judicial Magistrate IV in Madurai.

