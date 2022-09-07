Madras High Court seeks report on condition of elephant

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 07, 2022 21:13 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the State in order to ascertain the condition of the elephant Masini. Following a direction of the High Court, the Samayapuram temple elephant was shifted to its natural habitat at Theppakadu camp in Mudumalai forest in 2018.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a report from the State in order to ascertain the status of the elephant Masini. The court was hearing the petition filed in 2018 by R. Antony Clement Rubin of Chennai.

The petitioner had sought a direction to restore the elephant Masini to its natural habitat at Theppakadu camp. The elephant was abandoned by her mother and herd in Kargudi range of Mudumalai forest in 2007, he said.

Later, she was brought to Theppakadu camp where the elephant had developed a bond with the other elephants. However, in 2016 the elephant was donated to Samayapuram temple in Tiruchi, he said.

He said it proved to be disastrous as the elephant underwent a behavioural change after being separated from her herd. In one of her violent episodes she had trampled her mahout to death at the temple and her physical and mental health deteriorated following the incident.

Allowing the petition, the court in 2018 directed the elephant be moved to the shelter home at Theppakadu camp and its health condition be regularly monitored by veterinarians. The Head, Thanjavur Veterinary Hospital was directed to visit the camp occasionally to keep a check on her health condition. Earlier, a report was submitted to the court stating that the elephant was recuperating well at Theppakadu camp.

