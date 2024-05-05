ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning kills man in Sivakasi

May 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

M. Veleswaran, 38, was electrocuted to death when lightning struck at a bus stop near Tiruthangal on Sunday evening.

Police said that four persons, Veleswaran of Vadapatti, Murugeswaran and Vignesh, 13, of Periyakulathupatti and Xavier Raj of Melur took shelter at the bus stop when it started to rain in the evening. The rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Suddenly, a lightning struck the bus stop in which all four were injured. Veleswaran died and his body was taken to Government hospital for post-mortem. The injured were admitted in the hospital. Tiruthangal police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US