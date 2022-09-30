LIC agents stage protests in Dindigul and Theni

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
September 30, 2022 18:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

LIC agents staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of LIC Agents’ Association staged a demonstration in front of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) office branches at Palani Road and Salai Road in Dindigul on Friday.

The demonstration was led by its president N. Muthusamy. The protestors raised slogans to increase the bonus given to policyholders and to withdraw levying GST on policies.

Their demands included increasing the gratuity of agents, to create an exclusive welfare fund and to provide medical claim to every agent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary R. Palani Muthukumar, treasurer K. Lalitha and others were present.

A similar protest was staged in front of the LIC office in Periyakulam in Theni district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They demanded a hike in commission for agents and an increase in group insurance from ₹12 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

The protest was led by LIC Agents Association secretary Ramamoorthy and treasurer Kalaiselvan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app