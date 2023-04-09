ADVERTISEMENT

‘Legal profession is where you earn at every opportunity of learning’

April 09, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian at the symposium for lawyers in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Legal profession is perhaps the only profession in the world where you earn at every opportunity of learning something, said Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian on Saturday.

He was speaking at ‘Lexicon’- a law symposium organised by Madurai bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA). The event held at World Tamil Sangam was attended by High Court judges, advocates and law students.

Every client who comes to you with a case not only pays you money to sustain yourself but also to enrich your knowledge. These symposiums are important in the life of a lawyer and a judge, he said.

In the inaugural session, Justice V. Ramasubramanian delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Judiciary as the Cynosure’. It was followed by lectures on various topics such as: ‘Methods of Alternate Dispute Resolution’, ‘Use of Feminist Legal Methods for more Collaborative Decision Making’, ‘Rape and Consent in Relationship’, ‘Role of Intersectionality in Anti-Discriminatory Laws’ and ‘The Connundrum: Adolescent Sexual Consent and the POCSO Act’.

Senior Advocate N. Krishnaveni, President of MMBA advocate S. Srinivasa Raghavan and General Secretary of MMBA K.P. Narayana Kumar were present.

