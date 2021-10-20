Legal awareness vehicle flagged off

Tirunelveli

20 October 2021 18:06 IST

District Collector V. Vishnu and Principal District Judge A. Nazir Ahmed flagged off a legal awareness vehicle here on Wednesday to commemorate 75 years of Independence and as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of National Legal Services Authority.

Mr. Vishnu and Mr. Nazir Ahmed also inaugurated a photo exhibition explaining the performance of District Legal Services Authority.

The legal awareness vehicle will visit Munneerpallam, Pottal Pacheri, Jothipuram, Puthu Gramam, J.J. Nagar, Mani Nagar, Metharthal Nagar, Araikkulam, Mela Munneerpallam, Annai Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Thirunellai Nagar, Vadakku Chelladurai Nagar, Tharuvai, Eswaripuram, Alangulam, Adaimithippankulam, Kandithankulam, Thidiyoor, Ilaiyamputhur, Pookkuzhi, Tamizhakurichi, Sengulam, Kumtharkulam, Keezha Omanallur, Perinbapuram, Vadakkoor, Karavarkulam, Melur, Ponnakudi, Kamaraj Colony, T. Ponnakudi, Vanchinathan Nagar, M.M. Nagar, Nesamony Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Singo A Colony, Anna Nagar and Samathuvapuram.

During the visit, the awareness vehicle will explain in detail the legal assistances available to the people, especially the illiterate rural population, right from the subordinate courts to the Supreme Court. Moreover, the assistances by the District Legal Services Authority will also be explained.

Resolving cases through Lok Adalat and Permanent Lok Adalat and its advantages will also be explained.

“Legal awareness camps have been conducted in 199 villages so far. The legal awareness vehicle will further strengthen this effort,” said Mr. Nazir Ahmed.