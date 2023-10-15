Landslip near Kuzhithurai railway station delays two trains

October 15, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The continuous overnight rain has hit normal life in Kanniyakumari district.

Many low-lying areas have been inundated. A few causeways have been closed after they were flooded. People have been cautioned not to go for bathing in rivers.

Parasuram Express and Madurai-Punalur Express were delayed for sometime after the railway track near Kuzhithurai railway station experienced landslips and waterlogging on Sunday. After the workers cleared the track, the trains left for their destination, said officials.

PWD officials said the overnight rain had resulted in flooding in a few rivers in the district. Traffic was closed on the Kaliyal-Kadayal stretch and Kuzhithurai-Alancholai Road due to steady flow of water on the roads. People living in low-lying areas were moved to safer places and relief camps.

Pechiparai dam, which had 37 feet of water, had an inflow of 1,487 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs. Chittar I and II dams, Poigai dam, among others, also had a steady inflow of water. The storage level in reservoirs were rising steadily and the surplus water would be released shortly.

Hence, small rivers could experience heavy inflow and causeways or culverts might not be safe for travel. The public were cautioned to stay indoors due to the continuous rain. The district administration was making efforts to provide shelter to the needy people, the officials added.

