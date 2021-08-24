Land acquisition over for Madurai airport expansion

24 August 2021 18:57 IST

Centre should give up its privatization plan, say MPs

Madurai

Over a decade-old process of land acquisition for Madurai Airport expansion has been completed now and 534 acres of the proposed 621 acres of land handed over to the Airports Authority of India.

After attending Airport Advisory Committee meeting held here on Monday, MPs B. Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar) and Su. Venkatesan (Madurai) told reporters that alienation of the remaining portion of the government land was under way.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Tagore, where Tirupparankundram MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa also took part.

“Land acquisition has been completed 100% and disbursement of compensation to the tune of Rs. 115 crore is already over. Disbursement of another ₹ 80 crore is underway,” District Revenue Officer G. Senthilkumari informed the advisory committee members. With the entire fund having been received, its disbursement will be completed within a month, she said.

Appreciating that the number of passengers using the airport has doubled to 1.16 lakh in the last one year compared to the previous year, the MPs, however, expressed concern over Madurai Airport being in the list of airports to be privatised by 2023.

“The Centre should give up the privatization plan. Or else, Tamil Nadu Government should take over Madurai Airport,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

The meeting also appealed to AAI to augment the cold storage capacity at the airport.

Renewing the demand for declaring Madurai Airport as an international terminal, Mr. Venkatesan said that MPs of southern districts would impress upon the Centre on this demand during the ensuing winter session of the Parliament.

Advisory committee members, G. Abiruben, Lalithaa Mathialagan, S. Raja, and P.G. Pandian were among those who were present.