March 23, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated its 84th ATM outlet in Madurai division on Friday. According to a press release issued here, the ATM was installed on the First Garments Company premises on the Aruppukkottai Main Road, Valayangulam. Its Managing Director Karthikeyan inaugurated it in the presence of Madurai Divisional Deputy General Manager Chakravarthy, AGM Subramanian. Senior officials Balasubramanian, Dinesh Kumar and others participated, the release added.

