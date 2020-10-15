Kavindapadi jaggery to sweeten Palani panchamirtham again

ERODE

15 October 2020 22:11 IST

After six years, the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Devasthanam in Palani on Thursday started purchasing jaggery from the Kavindapadi Regulated Market in Erode to sweeten the famous panchamirtham offered at the temple.

At a function held on the market premises, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan inaugurated the sale to the temple in the presence of Erode Collector C. Kathiravan, temple officials and farmers. Mr. Karuppannan said the Devasthanam had procured jaggery from the regulated market for 25 years, but had stopped it for the last six years.

The farmers in Kavindapadi wanted the Devasthanam to resume the procurement of the jaggery from the regulated market. The issue was taken up with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. After discussions, he directed the officials concerned to procure jaggery from the market, Mr. Karuppannan said.

Advertising

Advertising

On Thursday, the temple purchased 42.80 tonnes of jaggery at ₹ 2,490 for a 60 kg bag.