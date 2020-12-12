Karnataka police team nabs a kidnap case accused

12 December 2020 22:21 IST

Virudhunagar

A team of Karnataka police arrested Raviraj, an accused in connection with the recent kidnap case of former Kolar MLA R. Varthur Prakash after a hot chase near Sattur on Friday.

However, another accused identified as Rohit, 29, who was brought by the team as part of their ploy to nab Raviraj, managed to give a slip to the police. No case has been preferred by the Karnataka police in Virudhunagar district, according to local police sources.

The police said that Mr. Prakash and his driver were abducted on November 25. The abductors had reportedly demanded ₹ 30 crore ransom for their safe release. However, they released him after taking ₹ 48 lakh as the driver managed to escape from their clutches.

Sources said that Rohit was set free by the police team near Sattur toll gate to enable him join Raviraj so that the police could follow him and arrest Raviraj. However, after joining Raviraj in a car, Rohit alerted him about the police plan and the duo tried to escape.

The police, in private vehicles, chased the accused for nearly 10 km. The outsiders, who did not know the escape route, got into a farm near Reddiyapatti under Elayirampannai police station limits. As their car got stuck in the loose soil, the duo took to heels.

While police managed to nab Raviraj, Rohit made good an escape amidst wild growth. The Karnataka police searched for him, using a drone they got from a local studio, but in vain.

The issue drew the attention of local police after residents alerted them about the hot chase created a flutter in the rural area.