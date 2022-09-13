Kanniyakumari district has huge export potential, say officials

Srikrishna L 2193 KANNIYAKUMARI
September 13, 2022 19:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the present $80 million of exports, Kanniyakumari district has avenues to double the volume in terms of quantity and money within the next three years, according to K. Unnikrishnan, Joint Director General, Federation of Indian Exports Organisations (FIEO).

Presiding over a day-long export awareness programme, jointly organised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and FIEO, here on Tuesday, he said Tamil Nadu with $35 billion exports in 2021-22 was one of the fastest growing States on the export front. Districts such as Kanniyakumari had multiple potential and the federation would provide guidance.

Kanniyakumari Collector M. Arvind, in his inaugural address, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been encouraging exporters with every possible infrastructure. The district administration would provide all support to exporters and other allied sectors..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Director, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), D. Sridhar said that with e-com portal initiatives, SMEs and MSMEs should make use of the opportunities. The DGFT would help exporters through its portal and Kanniyakumari had huge potential that it could become an export hub soon.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to a press release, about 100 exporters from the district participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app