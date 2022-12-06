Kannagi temple to come under HR and CE administration

December 06, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - GUDALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department shall take over the administration of Kannagi Temple at Vannnathipaarai in Theni district, on the border with Kerala. The notification issued by the government shall be displayed at the offices of the VAO at Keezha Gudalur and at the temple. Any objection from the public shall be filed within a week’s time. Public may also file their objections at the office of the Assistant Commissioner, HR & CE, Palanichettipatti in Theni.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US