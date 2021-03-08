Kalam’s elder brother laid to rest

People from various walks of life pays homage to APJ Mohamed Muthu Meera Maraikayar, elder brother of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, at House of Kalam in Rameswaram on Monday.

08 March 2021 18:25 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

The mortal remains of Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar, former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s elder brother, were laid to rest at Mohideen Andavar Mosque in Rameswaram in the district on Monday.

He died at the age of 104. According to the family members, he was leading a normal life and age-related issues resulted in his demise.

A large number of functionaries from political parties, service organisations, teachers and social activists from various walks of life paid their last respects to the departed soul.

The family members led the procession to the mosque, where the customary rituals were performed and the body was laid to rest.

The former President’s personal secretary Ponraj, who paid homage, recalled a few events when Maraikkayar visited the Rashtrapathi Bhavan, New Delhi, with his family members.