Job racket busted, three held

Thoothukudi

20 October 2021 19:37 IST

Police have arrested three persons, including a couple, for allegedly cheating job-seekers to the tune of ₹60 lakh.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, P.Sakthivel, 37, of Millerpuram Housing Board Colony, his wife S. Jayachitra, 30, K. Usha, 34, of Kirubai Nagar, M. Muthupandi of Krishnarajapuram and M. Karthik Kumar of Ceylon Colony near Ottapidaram promised S. Muthukumar, 29, of Ceylon Colony in Ottapidaram of getting him a job in Public Works Department.

In turn, they took ₹3 lakh from Mr. Muthukumar. When he approached them to get jobs for his wife and brother-in-law, they took another ₹6 lakh from him.

When Mr. Muthukumar, his wife and the brother-in-law were given ‘appointment orders’, they found that they had been cheated as they reported for ‘duty’ in three different places in Thoothukudi district.

Mr. Muthukumar filed a complaint with the SP, who formed a special team that nabbed Sakthivel, Jayachitra and Usha. The team is on the look-out for the others.

During investigation, the police found that the five had cheated job-seekers to the tune of ₹60 lakh.

Further investigation is on.