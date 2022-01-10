Jallikattu to be held for sure, but with restrictions: Minister Moorthy

P. Moorthy

MADURAI

10 January 2022 21:41 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has given the green signal to conduct the jallikattu at Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur with restrictions in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy here on Monday.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate, in which Collector S Aneesh Shekhar, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) T.S. Anbu, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, DCP Thangadurai, SP V. Baskaran and other officials from various departments participated, he said that the bull tamers should register their names at e-sevai centres beginning Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Only 300 tamers would be given permission to participate in each of the jallikattu events. This time, only 150 visitors shall be allowed to witness from the galleries with physical distancing norms. With every bull, two persons shall be given pass to accompany it.

Every participant should submit the vaccination certificate and two days prior to the jallikattu, they shall undergo RT-PCR tests. Only those who tested negative would be permitted to participate in jallikattu, Mr.Moorthy said and added that the Standard Operating Procedure for COVID would be in place.

The dates

An official said that the Avaniapuram jallikattu would be held on January 14, Palamedu event on January 15 and Alanganallur jallikattu on January 16. Those from outside Madurai would not be permitted to witness the event, while arrangements had been made to telecast all the events live through various media platforms.

The Collector said that with in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, full cooperation from the participants was expected. The bull tamers should stick to only one jallikattu event as they will not be allowed to participate in more than one event, he said.