ITIs to be revamped: Minister

THENI

21 October 2021 21:57 IST

Admissions in these institutes would be doubled from the next academic year

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had proposed to revamp all the government run 90 Industrial Training Institutes, said Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan on Thursday.

He visited Theni, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts to take stock of their functioning, infrastructure facilities and requirements during the last two days.

Director (Employment) K. Veera Raghava Rao accompanied him.

He told reporters that he had so far visited over 30 ITIs and had a discussion with principals and instructors.

Girl students evinced more interest in tailoring at Andipatti in Theni district. So, the ITI there would focus on providing more sewing and cutting machines to help the students learn easily at practical sessions.

Most of the ITIs in Tamil Nadu were established about 50 years ago and it was time to upgrade and revamp the infrastructure to meet the modern requirements, he said. There might be private ITIs attracting more students but the government had institutes in all districts.

The government run ITIs would soon get a new look and admissions in these institutes would be doubled from the next academic year. In Madurai, he hinted at introduction of new courses.

Those students who left the ITIs successfully would be trained with the help of resource persons/experts in association with Skill Development Corporation. It would make the students ready to work from the very first day of joining any company, he said and added that the skills would be fine-tuned by experts in such a way that there would be 100% placement.

In Theni district, MLAs K.S. Saravana Kumar and A. Maharajan and District Employment Officer Narayanamoorthi accompanied him.

In Ramanathapuram district, he visited the ITIs at Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi and Mudukalathur and interacted with the students about the courses they had opted and the career opportunities before them. In Madurai, he visited the ITI at K. Pudur and addressed the students.

In Sivaganga district, he visited Muthupatti ITI. The government would provide additional infrastructure facilities, including trained faculty and equipment, at the ITI. He said there was a huge demand for trained technicians such as plumbers, electricians and AC mechanics. So, the government would prepare them on these lines, he said.

Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy, Joint Director (Training) Amala Rexalin, Regional Director (Employment) Subramanian and District Employment Officer Mani Ganesh accompanied him.