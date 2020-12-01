It is important to create more awareness of HIV/AIDS: Collector

Collector T. Anbalagan felicitates a health worker at an event held to mark the World AIDS Day at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Tuesday.

01 December 2020 18:52 IST

Madurai

Although the conservations around HIV/AIDS has reduced, it is important to create more awareness about the infection to make the country free from HIV/AIDs by 2030, said Collector T. Anbalagan here on Tuesday.

He was speaking during an event held at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here to mark the World AIDS day on Tuesday.

The Collector said that the understanding about HIV infection was poor among the public during the earlier years. Since, HIV infection affects the immunity of the patients, it is highly important for the patients to be extremely precautious during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The continuous efforts of the government, non-governmental organisations and the public has helped in reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Madurai.

Although the fear and panic around COVID-19 pandemic has reduced, people must definitely follow safety precautions like wearing face mask, maintaining personal distancing and frequently washing their hands, he added.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that individual discipline is important to contain both HIV/AIDS as well as COVID-19. "If HIV/AIDS patients, who have immunocompromised conditions, are infected with COVID-19, then it will be critical for them. Fortunately, not many HIV/AIDs patients were infected with COVID-19 in Madurai," he added.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said that there is stigma and discrimination associated with COVID-19, similar to the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS patients.

S. Zufire Hassan Mohamed Khan, Deputy Director of Medical Sciences (Tuberculosis), said that all tuberculosis patients were being tested for HIV. Similarly, all HIV/AIDS patients were also tested for tuberculosis, he added.

M.Natarajan, Head of the Department of Medicine at GRH, said that the anti- retroviral therapy centre at GRH treats patients from southern districts.

The Collector administered the World AIDS day oath and other participants took the oath.