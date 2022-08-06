Madurai

Inspector caught taking bribe

L Srikrishna SIVAGANGA August 06, 2022 20:35 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:35 IST

The Sivaganga detachment of the vigilance and anti-corruption police laid a trap on Saturday in which an Inspector of Police of the District Crime Bureau (DCB) was allegedly caught red handed.

Police said that the Inspector Ramakrishnan had reportedly demanded ₹20,000 from a petitioner for dropping further action on him in the Sivaganga DCB crime wing.

The petitioner had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police. A team led by DSP Satyaseelan trapped the Inspector, while he took the bribe.

Further investigation was on.

