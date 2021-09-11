Immanuel Sekaran’s death anniversary passes off peacefully

Ramanathapuram

11 September 2021 19:47 IST

Political party representatives, MPs and MLAs, central and State Ministers offered tributes at the memorial of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran marking his 64th death anniversary at Paramakudi near here on Saturday.

With a two-month long curfew imposed by the district administration since September 9, there were a number of regulations laid out by the police for visitors from other districts.

There was a large presence of about 3,000 police personnel. Senior officers drawn from other districts led by ADGP (law and order) Thamaraikannan, IGP (south zone) T. S. Anbu, DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Mylvaganan, Ramanathapuram SP E. Karthik among others supervised the bandobust arrangements.

Police had erected checkposts at 35-odd locations and vehicles with passes issued by the district administration were permitted, police said and added that TASMAC outlets were shut in Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts today.

Representing the TN government, Transport Minister Raja Kannappan laid a wreath and offered homage at the manimandapam accompanied by MLAs Kadarbatcha Muthuramalingam, A. Tamilarasi (Manamadurai), S. Murugesan (Paramakudi), Venkatesan (Sholavandan), Raja (Sankarankoil) and Stalin Kumar (Thurayur).

From the AIADMK, former MP Anwar Raja and former minister Rajalakshmi offered tributes. Congress MLA Selvaperunthagai, BJP State president Annamalai and Union Minister L. Murugan and others paid tributes. The MDMK was represented by MLA Pudur M. Boominathan and Sathan Thirumalaikumar. Functionaries from the VCK, PMK, TMC and PT also laid wreaths and offered homage.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Mr Annamalai said that the Union government had kept its promise regarding representation from Devendrakula Vellalars.

Many party functionaries hailed the sacrifices made by Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran for the upliftment of Scheduled Caste and other downtrodden people in the society.