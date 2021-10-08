Hydroponics for sustainable living

08 October 2021 19:43 IST

MADURAI

As part of Green Action Week (GAW), observed annually in the first week of October as part of a global campaign to promote sustainable consumption, the Madurai chapter focussed on hydroponics, the soil-less agriculture, to showcase its nature conservation activity in 2021.

The GAW campaign, an initiative of Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, is run by 60 organisations across 40 countries. India co-ordinator, CUTS International, the Jaipur-based global consumer advocacy group, is partnering with and supporting 12 organisations across 12 States to collectively work to change consumption patterns among people for a sustainable living in the future.

In Madurai, the Women Consumer Protection Association under the mentorship of its founder C Packialakshmi has conducted the GAW campaigns by training area coordinators who promote awareness and involve youths and students to adopt eco-friendly lifestyles and make the planet a safer and greener place for posterity.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated this year's green week from October 4 to 10 by launching and explaining the benefits of hydroponics farming that substitutes soil with water and produces nutrition-high yield in a shorter time.

According to a press release, the Madurai team chose hydroponics as an apt recovery plan because it helps to reduce the supply chain and ensures an equal and sustainable access to goods and services, both for a commercial grower and a home gardener.