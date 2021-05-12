Hospitals assured of oxygen supply

12 May 2021 19:59 IST

Doubts eased after replenishment: Virudhunagar Collector

VIRUDHUNAGAR

After few hospitals in the district raised concern over continuous supply of medical oxygen, Virudhunagar district administration has given assurance of uninterrupted supply.

Doctors raked up the issue that they would soon run out of oxygen stock as they were told that fresh supply was unlikely to come by Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

“Doubts over replacement of oxygen cylinders was in the air till noon. However, we have got as many as 28 cylinders by afternoon and the pressure on hospitals has eased out,” said Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan.

He said that the oxygen supply was being closely monitored and efforts were on to get it through new sources too.

Meanwhile, the district health officials have been promised of oxygen from Thoothukudi as Sterlite Copper Plant has started production of oxygen.

The daily requirement of oxygen for Virudhunagar district is over 80 cylinders. “We are getting fresh stocks on Thursday morning also,” Mr. Kannan said. Hospitals and patients need not panic over oxygen supply.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, said that Madurai and Virudhunagar districts were highly affected by the COVID pandemic and oxygen requirement was inevitable.

Stating that the districts had urgent need for supply of oxygen, he appealed to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to deploy aircraft of Indian Air Force and Air India for airlifting oxygen.

He wanted the Prime Minister’s intervention for airlifting oxygen form Odisha for the two districts through Madurai International airport.

He also urged the State Government to ensure adequate supply of oxygen to the hospitals at the critical juncture.

Meanwhile, Ministers for Revenue and Disaster Manager, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu, would inspect the medical facilities for COVID treatment in Virudhunagar, on Thursday.

Besides, they would review the preparations and facilities for COVID treatment with officials.