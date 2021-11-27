Hospital bags award for organ transplants

MADURAI

27 November 2021 19:24 IST

Velammal Multi-Speciality Hospital in Madurai has been selected as the best hospital for organ transplants in India by the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The award was presented at an event organised in New Delhi to celebrate the 12th Indian Organ Donation Day, held annually on November 27 to recognise the contribution made by deceased donors to healthcare.

Velammal Medical College and Hospital Dean Thirunavukarasu and Transplant Coordinator Mukesh received the ‘Best Hospital Award (Deceased Organ Donation) in the field of Cadaveric Organ Donation’, presented by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Since 2017, the hospital has performed more than 130 transplants, according to a press release.