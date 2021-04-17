Homage paid to actor Vivekh

17 April 2021 19:50 IST

Madurai

The staff of The American College in Madurai paid homage to actor Vivekh, an alumnus of the college, who died early Saturday morning.

Principal M. Davamani Christober, Controller of Examinations A. Martin David and staff paid their respects to the actor. A few classmates of the actor were also present.

Mr. Christober said that in 1977-78, the actor completed his Pre University Course at the College. Following that, he completed B. Com from 1978-81. Vivekh, as a student of the college, enrolled for the National Service Scheme.

“He had written his own script and has acted in dramas which were performed during college functions,” said the Principal.