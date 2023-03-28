HC verdict favouring EPS triggers jubilant celebrations

March 28, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Madras High Court’s verdict that validated the election of former Chief Minister and AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the party’s general secretary triggered wild celebrations here on Tuesday.

As the judgment that dismissed former Chief MInister O. Panneerselvam’s petition challenging the election of general secretary was out, the AIADMK cadre, led by party’s Tirunelveli district secretary Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja, burst crackers near MGR statue at Kokkirakulam and distributed sweets to the public. They raised slogans hailing party’s founder M.G. Ramachandran, former CM Jayalalaithaa and Mr. Palaniswami.

“The judgment has categorically made it clear that Mr. Palaniswami is the only leader of the AIADMK as he has been elected to the party’s highest position with the overwhelming backing of the 1.50 crore cadre. People have understood the wicked acts of a few who orchestrate them with the blessings of ruling DMK to cripple the party. The AIADMK has emerged stronger than before with the blessings of party founder M.G. Ramachandran and former CM Jayalalaithaa,” Mr. Ganesa Raja said.

In Thoothukudi, the party cadre celebrated the court verdict by bursting crackers and distributing sweets near the AIADMK office at Tooveypuram and near Kamaraj Vegetable Market.

Led by AIADMK’s organising secretary, the cadre attached to party’s Kanniyakumari East district unit garlanded the statue of MGR at Vadaseri in Nagercoil and distributed sweets to the public and burst crackers.

Similar celebrations were organised in Tenkasi district too.