HC modifies life sentence awarded to man

Madurai

18 January 2022 20:00 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has modified the life sentence imposed on a convict by a trial court in Ramanathapuram district, for causing the death of his sister-in-law, to seven years rigorous imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The court was hearing a criminal appeal filed by S. Ravichandran of Mudukulathur. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Principal Sessions Judge, Ramanathapuram. He was convicted for the offence of murdering his sister-in-law. In 2013, he attacked his brother’s wife with a bill hook. She succumbed to injuries. It was said that the two frequently quarrelled with each other. One of the reasons was the death of the man’s cow. He suspected that the cow died because of black magic exercised by her.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran observed that there was no premeditation to murder. The court took into account the postmortem report and said that the injuries were on non vital parts of the body. The court also took note of the fact that during cross examination, the doctor who conducted the postmortem admitted that these injuries would not ordinarily cause the death of a person. Unfortunately, in this case, death occurred due to shock and loss of blood from the injuries.

The court placed on record its appreciation to advocate Mahaboob Athiff, the Legal Aid Counsel appointed by the court to represent the appellant Ravichandran after the advocate who was on record to appear for the appellant had reported no instruction. With the modification, the criminal appeal was partly allowed.