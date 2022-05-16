HC grants bail to two who flashed airguns at toll plaza employees

May 16, 2022 20:21 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to two persons who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for flashing airguns and pistols at the employees of the Kappalur toll plaza in Madurai district.

On April 21, three persons Jayakumar, Muthukumar and Ponraj from Surandai in Tenkasi district were travelling in an SUV towards Madurai. They were booked by the police after they flashed airguns and pistols at the Kappalur toll plaza employees.

The police said that they were in an inebriated condition. They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 21. Accused Muthukumar and Ponraj had sought bail.

Justice M.S. Ramesh took note of the fact that the weapons were seized by the police and no one was injured in the incident. In view of the seizure of the weapons as well as the fact that none was injured during the altercation, the court said that it was inclined to grant bail to the petitioners.

The judge directed the two petitioners to appear before the Tirumangalam Town Police daily for a month and thereafter as and when required for interrogation.