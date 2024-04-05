ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs authorities to submit status report on arrangements made for Chithirai festival

April 05, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Authorities inform HC that a meeting will be held on April 6 to decide on the arrangements for the festival; HC wants to know the outcome of the meeting

The Hindu Bureau

One of the petitioners said it was summer and lakhs of devotees would be attending the festival. Hence, purified water should be made available to them free of cost. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Madurai district administration to file a detailed report on public interest litigation petitions that sought a direction to authorities to provide adequate protection and facilities to the devotees during the Chithirai festival in Madurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan was told by the authorities that a meeting would be held on April 6 to decide on the arrangements for the festival. The Madurai Collector, Commissioner of Police, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and other department officials would be attending the meeting. The court directed the authorities to file a detailed status report to the court on the outcome of the meeting on April 8.

The court was hearing two separate petitions filed by K.K. Ramesh and G.D. Manikandan, both from Madurai. In his petition, Mr. Ramesh sought a direction to the authorities to provide adequate police protection, drinking water and other basic facilities, set up mobile medical services and mobile toilets, and form flying squads to check the annadhanam food items given to the devotees during the Chithirai festival.

The other petitioner said it was summer andlakhs of devotees would be attending the festival. Hence, purified water should be made available to them free of cost at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and the Kallazhagar Temple in Alagarkoil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Manikandan said special darshan should be avoided and the devotees should be permitted in general queues without tickets. Toilet and e-toilet facilities should be installed, low-lying power lines should be identified and precautionary steps should be taken, roads should be maintained in a proper condition, ambulances should be stationed near the temple and adequate police protection should be provided during the festival, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US