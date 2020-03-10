HC allows conduct of anti-CAA meeting in Thoothukudi

Madurai

10 March 2020 16:02 IST

Granting permission for the event, Justice G. R. Swaminathan imposed a set of conditions for the organiser to follow

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted permission for the conduct of an anti-CAA meeting in Thoothukudi on March 13.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Kidar Bisme of Thoothukudi who sought permission to hold the meeting after the police denied permission for the same.

Advertising

Advertising

Granting permission for the event, Justice G. R. Swaminathan imposed a set of conditions for the organiser to follow during the conduct of the meeting.

The court allowed the petitioner to conduct the meeting at VVD Signal with a maximum of 750 people from 6 pm to 10 pm and ensure that the traffic was not affected. Further, the court allowed a stage to be erected to hold the meeting and directed the volume level of the amplifiers be kept within the permissible limit.

The speakers at the event should not speak anything that would incite violence, the court said. During the hearing, the State did not object to the conduct of the event.