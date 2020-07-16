Elderly woman hacked to death

16 July 2020 21:52 IST

T. Panchavarnam, 62, was found hacked to death at Nehru Nagar under S.S. Colony police station limits on Thursday and five sovereigns of gold chain was missing from her.

The police said the woman, who had gone to her daughter’s house, returned home. Her husband Thangam was away at a tea shop. When Thangam went home, he found her dead with multiple cut injuries. The police said that chilly powder was strewn around. Besides, five sovereigns of gold and ₹ 50,000 were missing from the house. The police suspect that unidentified persons could have murdered her for the valuables. Senior police officials inspected the scene of crime. The S.S. Colony police were investigating.

