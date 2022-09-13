Group of villagers manhandle police team near Rameswaram

The group allegedly abused the police team and also threatened them to eliminate, the team members charged

L Srikrishna RAMESWARAM:
September 13, 2022 14:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of villagers including women allegedly manhandled a police team and freed a youth, who was in police custody after he was found transporting sea-cucumber in a goods vehicle here on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Marine Police Sub-Inspector Kalidas were on surveillance duty along Mandapam Road at 3.30 a.m. When a goods vehicle crossed, they intercepted. However, the driver did not stop and proceeded. Immediately, the police chased the vehicle and stopped at South Street, Vedalai.

Even as they nabbed the driver identified as Ahmed (21) of Vedalai, a group of men and women surrounded the police team. For about five to 10 minutes, there were heated arguments and in the melee, some of the villagers broke the windshield of the vehicle of the police personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police team, the villagers led by J Syed Kasim alias Maraikayar (52), a history-sheeted offender and among others allegedly manhandled the police and freed the goods vehicle driver Ahmed. They abused the police team and also threatened them to eliminate, the team members charged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At 7 a.m., a team of armed police personnel went to Vedalai and brought the vehicle used by the police. No arrest has been made so far. Pickets have been posted in the hamlet. A case has been registered by the Marine Police, Mandapam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
police
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app