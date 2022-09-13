Group of villagers manhandle police team near Rameswaram

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of villagers including women allegedly manhandled a police team and freed a youth, who was in police custody after he was found transporting sea-cucumber in a goods vehicle here on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Marine Police Sub-Inspector Kalidas were on surveillance duty along Mandapam Road at 3.30 a.m. When a goods vehicle crossed, they intercepted. However, the driver did not stop and proceeded. Immediately, the police chased the vehicle and stopped at South Street, Vedalai.

Even as they nabbed the driver identified as Ahmed (21) of Vedalai, a group of men and women surrounded the police team. For about five to 10 minutes, there were heated arguments and in the melee, some of the villagers broke the windshield of the vehicle of the police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police team, the villagers led by J Syed Kasim alias Maraikayar (52), a history-sheeted offender and among others allegedly manhandled the police and freed the goods vehicle driver Ahmed. They abused the police team and also threatened them to eliminate, the team members charged.

At 7 a.m., a team of armed police personnel went to Vedalai and brought the vehicle used by the police. No arrest has been made so far. Pickets have been posted in the hamlet. A case has been registered by the Marine Police, Mandapam.