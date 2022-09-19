GRH observing Organ Donation Awareness Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Third-year MBBS and nursing students, nephrologists and dialysis technicians participated in a rally organised by the Department of Nephrology, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), here on Monday, to create awareness of organ donation.

The rally was flagged off by Dean A. Rathinavel to mark Organ Donation Awareness Week, which is being observed till September 23.

The rally that started at the GRH, passed via the Collectorate and concluded at Madurai Medical College. Later, the participants formed a human chain on Panagal Road. An awareness exhibition has been opened at the super speciality block of the GRH.

Vice-Principal V. Dhanalakshmi, Medical Superintendent S. Vijayaragavan and others were present.

“Organ donation is vital to match the lengthy list of patients waiting for organs. Harvesting organs from the deceased can help save many lives. We want more people to come forward and be donors,” said R. Manorajan. Head, Department of Nephrology.

He said the main aim was to create a dialogue on organ donation among the masses and debunk myths and stigma surrounding the procedure.

“Many fear that donating organs would leave the body of the deceased in a disfigured state, which is false. The body will not bear any prominent marks of any organ having been harvested at all,” said Dr. Manorajan.

S. Jagapriya, Organ Transplant Coordinator and grief counsellor of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu at the GRH, said the myth surrounding skin and bone donation was a task to handle. “Skin will be removed only from the thigh region back, and occasionally from the chest, but never from the face. As for donating bones, the body will be sewn back to look intact,” she said.