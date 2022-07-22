Govt to give priority for schools functioning without buildings

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspecting a class at a school at R.S. Madai near Ramanathapuram on Friday.

July 22, 2022 18:52 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Steps would be taken to construct buildings for at least 2,500 schools functioning without buildings in the State, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Friday.

He told reporters that the buildings would come up in a phased manner and those without structures would get preference. Teachers who were taking classes in the open area and under the shades of trees would get class rooms soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He came here to give away certificates to those who had enrolled in non-formal education. Ramanathapuram, being an aspirational district, would get priority in education sector, he said and appreciated the teachers for surpassing the target for the year in the non-formal education. Against 3.10 lakh students, the teachers had got 3.19 lakh and hoped they would achieve the 4.80-lakh target for the current academic year with ease.

There were about 25 % of people in the country who could not sign or read. Tamil Nadu, through non-formal education and adult education, wanted to eliminate illiteracy. So, the Chief Minister had directed authorities to open schools not only in urban locations but in remote areas in rural parts.

When asked about the delay in distribution of note-books to the students, he said that 60 % of the task had been accomplished. The rest would be cleared soon.

On the Kallakurichi school girl Srimathi’s death, Mr Poyyamozhi said that it was unfortunate that culprits had ransacked the premises and destroyed the certificates of the students. Steps are being taken to issue fresh ones. The students have been given options to join either in private or government schools in the district, he clarified.

The minister, while travelling with a team of officials stopped his vehicle at a panchayat union school in R.S..Madai. He sat on the floor with the students of first and second standard. Later, he participated in the class with the sixth standard students who were attending a science subject in a smart room. According to the officials, the minister appreciated the students for giving correct answers to the questions raised by the science teacher.

Earlier, along with Backward Classes Welfare Minister R S Raja Kannappan, they distributed certificates to those in the non-formal education programme. Collector Johnny Tom Varghese presided.