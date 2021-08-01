Goods train derails at Nagercoil railway station

A goods train derailed at Nagercoil railway junction on Sunday.

01 August 2021 19:22 IST

NAGERCOIL

A goods train carrying about 2,500 tonnes of ration rice derailed at Nagercoil railway junction.

Railway police said the train from Telangana reached the station in the early hours of Sunday. Following the derailment of the train, two two-wheelers were damaged. The reason for the mishap is being investigated.

A railway official in Tirunelveli said only one pair of wheels of the guard van of the goods train jumped off the track while it was being moved to the yard.