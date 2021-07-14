Golden victory year of 1971 war celebrated

Ramanathapuram

14 July 2021 18:07 IST

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashal’ (victory flame) to mark the golden jubilee of India’s success in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971 was brought to the INS Parundu Naval Air Station from INS Kattabomman Thoothukudi.

Station Commander Captain Venkatesh R. Iyer said on Wednesday that the flame would be taken to prominent establishments and to the dwellings of some of the war veterans, who had participated in the war 50 years ago.

Advertising

Advertising

It was an effort made to recognise and honour the valour, bravery and sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war and an opportunity to rejoice as well as celebrate the occasion throughout the country with full fervour.

The victory flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2020 from the eternal flame of the national war memorial, New Delhi. This marked the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The conflict was a result of the Bangladesh Liberation war, when Bangladesh was fighting to seek freedom from Pakistan. In 1971, Pakistan army began to commit genocide on innocent Bengali population in Bangladesh. The actual war between India and Pakistan began when Pakistan launched air strikes on 11 Indian air bases. These attacks forced India to retaliate against Pakistan. On December 16, 1971, the Indian Armed forces achieved a stellar and historic victory over the Pakistan armed forces which led to the creation of Bangladesh and the largest military surrender in conventional war after World War II.

Capt. S. K. Menon, Executive Officer, received the team with the entire station saluting the victory flame. The insertion ceremony and other events were conducted in a ceremonial parade at the base station following COVID-19 protocols.

Asked about the development activities at the INS Parundu base station, Capt, Iyer said that apart from the surveillance by the Navy, expansion works in the station too were under way.

The victory flame would reach Madurai on Friday and would be taken to Chennai the following day, officers said.