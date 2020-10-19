Give one more opportunity to write exam: HC

19 October 2020 21:31 IST

Considering the plea of a student pursuing Diploma in Civil Engineering, who failed to pay his arrear examination fees on time, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has asked the State to provide one more opportunity to not only the petitioner, but also similarly placed students to appear for the examination.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan observed that non-payment of examination fees was not deliberate and the government may provide one more ‘last opportunity’ not only to the petitioner but also to similarly-placed persons like the petitioner to appear for the examination, taking into account the COVID-19 situation.

It should be clearly stated that If they failed to avail the said opportunity, it will be a ‘lost opportunity.’ The grant of one more opportunity to write the examination is definitely better than ‘COVID Pass’ (all pass), the judge said and adjourned the hearing in the case to November 6.

The petitioner, K.R. Devadurai of Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, sought a direction to the Directorate of Technical Education to accept his examination fees to the arrear papers and permit him to write the examination. He had failed to pay the examination fees on March 10, which was the deadline.

Devadurai said that he did not pay the fees as he waited for the revaluation results. Since he did not come out successful in the revaluation, he immediately approached the authorities concerned in order to pay the necessary fees and write the examination. However, his request was not considered.

Special Government Pleader K.P. Krishnadoss submitted that it will be difficult to prepare the question paper and conduct examination for one person. If the request of the petitioner was entertained, there will be more such requests for the conduct of examination, he said and sought time to ascertain the possibility to permit the petitioner to write the examination.