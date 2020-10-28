Further fall in daily cases in Madurai

MADURAI/ THOOTHUKUDI

28 October 2020 19:58 IST

Thoothukudi loses one life to COVID-19 to record a toll of 130

Madurai reported 47 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with which the district’s tally of cases moved up to 18,611. There were 80 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Thirty-eight people tested positive in Kanniyakumari, taking the district’s tally of positive cases to 14,810. After 62 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 542 active cases.

Thoothukudi’s overall case count moved up to 14,887 following the admission of 31 fresh cases. While 49 people were discharged from hospitals, 474 COVID-19 patients are under treatment. The district lost one more life to the viral infection, which took the death toll to 130.

With the addition of 21 cases, Tirunelveli’s tally rose 14,156. The district has 272 active cases after the discharge of 40 people.

Virudhunagar recorded 19 fresh cases, which raised the total number of positive cases to 15,391. After 25 people were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 189. The death toll of the district remains at 220.

Theni also registered 19 new cases to have an overall case count of 16,183. Hospitals in the district discharged 28 people upon their recovery.

Sivaganga reported 17 new cases, with which its tally went up to 5,850. Hospitals in the district marked the discharge of 17 people after successful treatment.

Ten people tested positive for the viral infection in Ramanathapuram, which saw its overall case count rise to 5,977. Hospitals in the district discharged 17 people.

Dindigul accounted for eight fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the district’s case tally to 9,749. There were 23 discharges reported in the district.

Tenkasi, which once battled hard with ‘Puliyangudi cluster’, now has 104 active cases with the addition of six new cases on Wednesday. The district’s total case count reached 7,802.