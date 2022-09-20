Funds to be allotted for renovation of library at World Tamil Sangam in Madurai, High Court told

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 20, 2022 20:42 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was on Tuesday informed by the Director of the World Tamil Sangam that funds would be allotted for the renovation of the library at World Tamil Sangam in Madurai. A special section would be established at the library showcasing the works of Tamils living in other countries. It would be renovated and established at a cost of ₹ 26 lakh.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad took note of the report submitted by the Director. The Director said that the Tamil Sangam received two types of funds, one was for administrative purposes like payment of the salary to the staff and maintenance of the World Tamil Sangam and the other one was for Tamil development programmes.

More than 100 people visit the World Tamil Sangam library on a daily basis and make use of the facilities available at the library. The people include University research students and candidates preparing for competitive examinations. The library contains books sent free of cost by publishers, the Director said.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed in 2017 by advocate B. Stalin of Melur in Madurai district. Earlier, the court had sought a report from the authorities in order to ascertain the status of World Tamil Sangam with regard to its maintenance. The petitioner said the aims and the objectives of the World Tamil Sangam were only on paper.

He said some of the objectives of the Sangam were to integrate world Tamil organisations, publish a Tamil encyclopedia in foreign countries, form Chairs in universities around the world, start Tamil research centres and conduct seminars and workshops. The petitioner sought a direction to the State government to take effective steps for development of Tamil and ensure necessary infrastructure at the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai.

